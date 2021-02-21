Schools across Port Arthur, Mid-County take different approaches to reopenings

The Nederland Independent School District said Sunday: “We look forward to welcoming back our faculty, students and staff in-person on Monday, February 22nd. All campuses and bus routes will run on regular schedules.

“Please reach out to your campus administrators should you have any questions.”

PAISD

PAISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Porterie said the decision has been made that all PAISD employees will return in-person on Monday. All students (in-person and virtual) will continue with remote instruction through Monday.

This will allow staff to properly assess and prepare classrooms and departments for the students’ return.

Students who are currently in-person for the third nine-week period will return to campus on Tuesday, and all virtual learning students for the third nine-week period will continue with remote instruction.

Port Neches-Groves

Port Neches Groves Independent School District students are returning to on-campus learning throughout the district.

Bob Hope

Due to the continued water issues in Port Arthur, there will not be any school for Bob Hope School students Monday at any of the campuses in Beaumont or Port Arthur.

The Bob Hope School has converted the day to a teacher workday.

Students will be working remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We will have further updates for Thursday and Friday later this week,” Chief Executive Officer Bobby Lopez said.

Lamar State

Lamar State College Port Arthur will return to its normal schedule Monday, February 22.

The campus will re-open and classes will be back in session.