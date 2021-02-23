Blane Anthony Achan was born December 30, 1954 in Welsh, Louisiana.

He departed his earthly home on February 10, 2021, at the age of 66.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age.

Blane was a graduate of Gary Job Corps in San Marcos, TX in 1971.

After graduating, he served in the US Navy. He was employed at Cust-O-Fab in Beaumont, TX as a Class A Boilermaker.

He was an amazing Father, Son, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle & Friend. He was loved by everyone, and he never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his Father Edmond “Goat”Achan, Great Granddaughter Jaicee Lynn Zeno and Godchild Shermaine Bias.

Those Left to cherish his memories are his Daughters, Janel Zeno (Cory) of Groves, TX. Gianni Achan of Beaumont, TX. His Mother Lena Mae Davis Comeaux & Stepfather Johnny Comeaux of Basile, LA. Four Grandchildren Jemetrius Zeno, De’Cody Zeno, Haydee Zeno & Amiyah Freeman of Groves, TX. Great Granddaughter Nylaa Zeno. Two Sisters, Mary Angela Achan Simon of Beaumont, TX. Indria Francis of Jennings, LA. Four Brothers Eddie Achan, Byron Achan Sr. of Welsh, La. Ronald Paul Achan of Oakland CA. Two Stepchildren Mark Stevens & Mykelle Thomas of Beaumont, TX. Honorary Son Koby Achan (Dawn) of Pensacola, FL. Godchildren: Joseph Brandon Simon, John Zeno, Jr., Dexter Prudhomme & Crystal Moore. And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Family and Friends.

Funeral service will be Friday, February 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont, TX.

Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. until service time.

Final Disposition Haven of Rest.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.