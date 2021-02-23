Health department reports 4 COVID deaths for Port Arthur residents
The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported four COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday afternoon.
The individuals include a Hispanic female between 70 and 75 years old, a Hispanic male between 85 and 90 years old, and two White males between 65-70 and 70-75.
It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health department has reported 66 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of this pandemic.
