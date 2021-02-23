Port Arthur details new City Hall & Annex Building public access guidelines

Port Arthur is getting back to business.

On Tuesday morning, the city announced that Port Arthur City Hall and City Annex Buildings are open for limited public access, which include safety guidelines.

Access had been limited or halted altogether in the past few months due to the COVID pandemic.

Masks are required and appointments are encouraged.

Prior to entering the building, the following procedures will be in place to limit the spread of illness and to better secure city staff.

A Security Guard will be posted in both lobbies to screen all visitors.

All employees and visitors will have their temperature taken prior to entrance; body temperature must NOT be over 100.4-degrees Fahrenheit to be allowed access to any city building.

Security Guards will assure everyone is wearing a mask; if needed, a mask will be provided.

Security Guards shall keep a list of visitor names and the employee they are here to see. If a citizen needs customer service in Utility Billing & Collections, a sign-in sheet is not required.

Once a City Employee is notified of a visitor(s), that Employee will be required to meet guest(s) in the lobby and walk them to the meeting location.

All individuals using the elevators will be required to: