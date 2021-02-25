5 sentenced to jail time for roles in Port Arthur drug trafficking organization

The Port Arthur Police Departments Narcotics and Gun Unit conducted an investigation on a drug trafficking organization within the City of Port Arthur.

PAPD, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, discovered that the drug traffickers had established a base of operation at 2147 Wignal Avenue.

PAPD SWAT executed a search warrant at the Wignal location and recovered approximately 13 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids.

The below listed suspects pleaded guilty in United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Beaumont Division) for conspiracy to distribute and possess a synthetic cannabinoid known as Ambfubinaca:

Christopher Dwayne Reed Jr., (28) sentenced to 87 months

Kenneth James Keller, (37) sentenced to 110 months

Shashira Auronica Cotton, (33) sentenced to 46 months

Brandon Jermaine Brown, (27) sentenced to 57 months

Sherrod Drew Callahan, (38) sentenced to 110 months

Gabriel Wilson Taylor, (39) remains a fugitive from justice