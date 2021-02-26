Deadly week continues with 5 more local COVID deaths reported Friday morning

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported five COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and Groves residents on Friday morning.

The individuals from Port Arthur included two Black females between the age ranges of 50-55 and 70-75, and a Hispanic female between 65 and 70 years old.

The Groves individuals included a White female between 60 and 65 years old and a Hispanic male between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 69 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and 15 for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the health department reported four COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur.

The individuals included a Hispanic female between 70 and 75 years old, a Hispanic male between 85 and 90 years old, and two White males between 65-70 and 70-75.

The Regional Emergency Operation Center announced Friday that Jefferson County received and issued 11,000 doses on Thursday.

In total, the City of Port Arthur has received 9,000 doses and administered 4,250 as of Thursday.

Anyone who is seeking the vaccine and who has not signed up yet is asked to log onto vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov. You can register at this time, but scheduling will be done at a later time once vaccinations are available.

If you are unable to access the website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance.