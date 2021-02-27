Four Bulldogs earn All-State honors

The Nederland Bulldogs keep adding accolades to their impressive season. This week, the Texas Sports Writers Association named four Bulldogs to five positions on the Class 5A All-State Team.

Junior linebacker Jaice Beck earned the highest honor of the Bulldogs, landing on the writers’ Second Team Defense.

“Both of our inside backers played unbelievable for us this year and maybe didn’t get the recognition based on how (well the rest of the defense played),” Nederland head coach Monte Barrow said. “That is what makes a defense work, those inside backers. That is why we were able to be effective this year, in my opinion. Jaice is built for the position, both physically and mentally. He is putting himself in a good position going into his senior year.”

Running back Josh Mazyck and linebacker Mikey Rangel earned honorable mentions at their respective positions. Junior Kyndon Fuselier earned honorable mention for his work at receiver and at defensive back.

Beck and Rangel led a defense that came up with huge plays late in the season, including game-winning forced fumbles against Barbers Hill and Crosby.

Fuselier and Mazyck were the linchpins for one of the areas most explosive offenses, averaging 32 points per game.

Fuselier led the district with 1,082 yards on 45 catches with 13 touchdowns in the regular season. The junior’s best game might have come in the second round of the playoffs in a 34-21 win over Pine Tree. Fuselier recorded five catches for 153 yards. He also hauled in a pick-six while playing defensive back.

Mazyck finished the regular season second in the district in rushing yards with 1,251 on 143 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Barrow gets to relive the season every time more awards and accolades come in. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 9-3 record and made it to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“When things like this come out, nothing but good memories come back to you and you start thinking about different situations and how those kids played in those situations,” he said.

“Obviously, the success of our team allowed some individuals to reap some benefits as far as accolades go. I think those guys that got those honors would be the first to tell you that they didn’t get them by themselves.”

Barrow said is happy to have Fuselier and Beck returning next season.

“With those two, you don’t worry about the pressure that it could put on a young man that is still playing in high school,” Barrow said. “It gives them an opportunity to pass it down to the younger guys about what it takes to get there. They are blessed with some God-given abilities, but they have worked their tails off to get the accolades they are getting now. Hopefully, our young players see that and take that same road.”