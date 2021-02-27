RELIGION BRIEFS: Charlotte’s Cupboard drive-thru food pantry set for Saturday

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon today at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher is Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., in celebration of Hamitic History Month, also called Black History Month, presents “From Babylon to Timbuktu” during the 11 a.m. morning service Sunday.

The presenter is director of evangelism the Rev. Harry Abrams Jr., CEO of Harry Abrams Evangelistic Association.

The church is practicing social distance recommendations. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

