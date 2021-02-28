Police: Nederland woman killed in hit & run; vehicle fled scene
ORANGE — A Nederland woman was killed, and police are looking for the vehicle that struck her following a Sunday hit-and-run.
Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of South Highway 87 near Cypresswood Drive in reference to an auto/pedestrian crash at 2:41 a.m. Sunday in Orange.
Lt. J.E. Baggett said responding police discovered a female victim deceased in the roadway.
Authorities identified her as 24-year-old Lexie Ann Sheridan of Nederland.
The vehicle that struck Sheridan fled the scene, Baggett said, adding an autopsy was ordered by Judge Hershel Stagner.
The fatality is under investigation by the detective division of the Orange Police Department.
STEPHEN HEMELT — Know a military serviceperson from Nederland? Honor them on Boston Avenue
The plan is to honor as many as 50 United States military men and women with ties to Nederland along... read more