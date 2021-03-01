Free COVID testing available in Nederland. See the details.
NEDERLAND — Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Nederland Recreation center today and Tuesday.
Testing is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Recreation Center is located at 2301 Avenue H in Nederland.
No pre-registration is required.
This is a drive-up testing site.
Please bring a form of identification, and officials stress the testing is open to all, not just Nederland residents.
