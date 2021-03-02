PAPD asks for help locating 2 people who stole catalytic converters from a local business
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who burglarized a local business three weeks ago.
Authorities released security footage Tuesday morning they said was taken at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 10 from an unidentified business.
Police say the two men in the video stole catalytic converters from the location before fleeing the scene in a dark, newer model Dodge Challenger.
“We need the public’s help identifying the two males in this security video,” a PAPD statement said. “We understand that the video is of poor quality.”
The video can be viewed at https://fb.watch/3_4XqjEHLm/
If you have information on the identity of the suspects, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8634 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).
Crime Stoppers won’t ask your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.
