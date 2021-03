Ronnie Dennis Williams Sr. was born on July 10, 1949, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Rev. John D. Williams and Bernice Z. Williams.

In 1969 Ronnie became a resident of Port Arthur, TX for 52 years.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mrs. Joyce Ann Williams. In union their children, Delilah D. Williams (Charles), Ronnie D. Williams II (Kendra), Joycealyn D. Williams (Reginald), Ronnie D. Williams III (Linda), Michael A. Allen and Kevin Collins.

Ronnie Dennis Williams Sr.’s homegoing celebration will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church with Paster John R. Adolph on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.