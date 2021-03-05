KATHIE’S KORNER — Take the opportunity to “March On” this month

March definitions are:

Walk or proceed, quickly with determination

Organized procession to protest or a demonstration

A piece of music composed to accompany marching with a rhythmic character

The first month of spring

The word March always makes me think of bands marching in parades, or military ranks, let us not forget “March Madness” (the college basketball playoffs always in March) and, in the Bible, in Exodus, the Red Sea, where God told Moses to lift his staff, parting the waters, as he led the Israelites out of captivity.

They marched, hurriedly on dry ground with Egyptians chasing them from behind. When they passed safely through, Moses, once again lifted the staff and the waters filled, drowning the Egyptians.

Pretty exciting march, don’t you think?

With God all things are possible!

I always enjoy everything about the Spring Season. As I travel around the state of Texas, I see so many incredibly fun, baby animals, leaping in pastures and farms, with their new and clumsy, shaky legs, following mama horse or cow with a meal she can serve them.

The new, green grass and flowers are everywhere, popping up their leaves and blooms reaching for the sun.

We have planted fresh, vibrant, herbs in containers on our deck facing the sun and close by our doorway to the kitchen to liven-up our dishes as we include them in every meal we can.

Sometimes “container gardening” is a must if you live in a condo or apartment. There are so many beautiful, clay pots and hanging baskets to be colorful and creative.

So, Marching On can be fun, creative and bold, if necessary, but keep moving.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.