Mary Rose Allen, 42 of Port Arthur died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

She was born on September 13, 1978 in Galveston, TX.

She was preceded in death by her father Rev. Roy M. Allen Sr. and her son Gerard Taylor III.

She is survived by her mother Shyrell Allen; her two daughters, Shyenne Metoyer and Jah’Mayia Milton; two sisters Karen Allen and Arethea Brown (David); one brother, Roy M. Allen Jr. (Jonique) all of Port Arthur; eight nephews, eight nieces, nine aunts, four uncles, one great aunt, a special friend Gerard Taylor II and a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.

A visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Rhema Word Ministries – 4349 Lewis Drive, Port Arthur, Tx with service following at 11 a.m. with Apostle John Fontenette officiating.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.