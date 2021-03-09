Motiva Enterprises contributes $200K to winter storm recovery

Aramco Americas and Motiva Enterprises, part of Saudi Aramco’s global network of companies, announced a $200,000 donation to the Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund in support of Winter Storm Uri recovery efforts in Jefferson County.

Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman said most of the 2,500 U.S. employees live and work in the Golden Triangle, and “our Manufacturing Complex has been a part of the Port Arthur community for more than 100 years.”

“When our Southeast Texas neighbors are affected by a crisis such as Winter Storm Uri, we experience it right along with them,” Coffman said. “Our hope is that this donation provides immediate relief to our community and enables further resiliency for this vitally important region of the Gulf Coast.”

Nabeel AlAfaleg, CEO and President of Aramco Americas, said, “Aramco values the Port Arthur community and it is important to us to support the area’s recovery after a devastating storm.”

With the funds from these donations, SETERF will work with local community organizations such as Port Arthur Community Action Network and Triangle Community Outreach.

“We are once again grateful for Motiva’s generosity in the wake of this extraordinary weather event, and we welcome the support of Aramco Americas,” said Robert Edgar, SETERF Board Chairman. “Our partnership has already impacted the lives of so many, and we look forward to further serving this community.”

“Many in our community were already hurting, and this recent storm exacerbated food and housing issues. PACAN is grateful for this donation; we see it as an opportunity to further our mission to bring our fellow citizens hope, that regardless of what we’re experiencing right now, ‘Port Arthur Can’ get through it,” said John Beard Jr., Founder, President and Executive Director of Port Arthur Community Action Network.

“A lot of residents are in need after this storm,” said Pearlanna Carron, Founder of Triangle Community Outreach. “Our organization will use this generous donation to feed the community’s most vulnerable populations and assist them with their current needs.”

Many Southeast Texans experienced the impacts of freezing temperatures, which led to power outages, burst pipes and household supply shortages across the city. SETERF plans to work closely with the nonprofit organizations to address the immediate needs of the community after Winter Storm Uri.