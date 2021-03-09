March 9, 2021

John Altic, from left, Thomas Nelson, Holly Hinds, Kim Scott and Ronnie Dees. (Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTOS — JLA Realty Mid-County celebrates grand opening

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:15 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

NEDERLAND — John Altic, Thomas Nelson, Holly Hinds, Kim Scott and Ronnie Dees helped celebrate the grand opening of JLA Realty Mid-County.

A ribbon cutting helped welcome the new location at 906 S. Twin City Highway in Nederland.

For more information, call 409-728-6206.

Holly Hinds, from left, Becky Tran, Jason Wagner, Linda Clark and Robin Ballard enjoy the open house and grand opening of JLA Realty Mid-County. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Cookies and many other treats greeted guests at the open house and grand opening. (Mary Meaux/The News)

JLA Realty Mid-County is located at 906 S. Twin City Highway in Nederland. (Mary Meaux/The News)

 

 

