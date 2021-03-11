Health care workers administering vaccines who have hard time leaving facility get lunch delivery “thank you”

Multiple groups showed up to Bob Bowers Civic Center with food to show their appreciation for the health care workers administering vaccines.

The Daughters of Victory of God First Missionary Baptist Church and the Port Arthur Rotary Club hauled in all types of snacks and sandwiches Wednesday as a token of gratitude for the work preformed at the civic center.

The church donated boxes of chips and other snacks, while Rotarians provided 75 sandwiches for lunch.

Yvonne Howard, a member of the church, said she was a health worker years ago.

“I worked for the city health department for 38 years before retiring,” she said. “I know that it can be tedious and tiring. I know it can be a lot of pressure, but we want to say that the staff has taken this in a tremendous way and have stood victoriously on every side to be a blessing to this community and surrounding areas.”

Howard said the members of the church got the idea after seeing the Rotary Club bring lunch for the workers.

“We just want to be a blessing,” she said. “We are taught that we go into our church building to prepare to work outside of the church. This is just one of the things we want to do to show them we love them and truly appreciate all that they are doing.”

Howard said she is challenging other churches and organizations to help as well.

Port Arthur Public Health Director Judith Smith said she is thankful for all of the support.

“We know that it is sometimes difficult for us to leave,” she said. “We are truly grateful. It really helps. This is one of the largest undertakings that the health department has had in all of the years that I have been here. Our plan is to vaccinate as many people as we can so that we can get our community back to some type of normalcy. With these acts of kindness and the love that our community has shown to us, sometimes ‘thank you’ just isn’t enough.”

Rotary Club President Johnny Brown said the act fits well with the club’s motto.

“Our motto is to provide service above self,” he said. “This is certainly an example of service to provide support for our health care workers. We are just so proud of what they are doing for this community. We are so grateful for all of them, but in particular for our fellow Rotarian Judith Smith, who is part of our club. We just wanted to provide a little joy and happiness in the form of providing lunch.”

The health department spent the day administering vaccines, and Smith said anyone over the age of 65 is encouraged to show up to the civic center for their dose, regardless of whether or not they have made an appointment.