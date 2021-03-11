Hugh Dudley Devore, 89, of Nederland, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Christus Hospital – St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on November 23, 1931 in Swifton, Arkansas, to Bessie Jane Durham Devore and Roe Harrison Devore.

Upon completing High School in May of 1950, Hugh attended 6 months of a Junior Accounting Course and then enlisted in the United States Navy in February of 1951. He was stationed out of Corpus Christi and Norfolk, VA during his time in the service.

He worked on board the USS Randolph as a clerk while in the Navy. His ship spent a lot of time in the Mediterranean Sea. Hugh was discharged from the Navy on December 23, 1954 with a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.

While in the service, Hugh met his wife, Doris Virginia Colemon and they were married shortly thereafter. Once discharged he came back to Texas, where he found a job working for the Gulf Oil Company in January of 1955.

He worked as a clerk in the Fire department, Payroll department and Yields and Inventory departments for the plant. After 34 years, he retired in June of 1989.

Shortly after moving into the area, they became active in the local Baptist church. Their lives have always revolved around church. When the town of Nederland started to grow, they were part of the group of people that started Hillcrest Baptist Church and have been active members ever since.

Hugh was the head of the deacons, a Sunday school teacher, on the nomination committee for several pastors, a vacation bible schoolteacher and most recently involved in the benevolence committee. He has always been an excellent example of a Christian.

Shortly after moving into their home in Nederland, Hugh and Doris had their first child, Angie. Four years later they had the second daughter, Deena. Hugh was a wonderful father.

He had tea parties, learned to tie bows in hair and was always there if needed. He also was at every dance recital and piano recital and played taxi driver to all the practices and art lessons. He highly valued education and made sure that both girls went to college.

As the girls got older and got married, Hugh got to have the privilege of having grandkids and eventually great-grandkids. All of them called him Papa. There are not enough words to describe how much he will be missed by the grandkids. He has rarely missed anything that they have done. He has always been their greatest supporter.

He loved watching his grandkids and having them come around and truly enjoyed watching them grow and turn into mature adults. He would have done anything for them.

Upon retirement, Hugh and Doris became even more involved in the church benevolence committee. They would bake pies for almost every funeral that was held at the church.

They had a system worked out where Doris would make the crust and Hugh would make the fillings. Together they could make two pies in about two hours.

Hugh is survived by two of his siblings, Ana Ruth Hendrix and Gerald Devore; children, Angie Andrews and her husband Thomas and Deena Stiles and her husband Paul; grandchildren, Stephen Andrews and his wife Hannah; Douglas; Robert; and Christopher Stiles; and great grandchildren, Nathan; Jacob; Anne; Peter; Joel; Ruth; and Seth Andrews.

Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Roe Devore; wife, Doris Virginia Colemon Devore; and siblings, Hannah Hennessee; Sybil Golden; Hellen Rose; Roe Harrison Devore, Jr.; and Frank Devore.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

