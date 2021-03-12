PHOTOS — See what’s coming next to Twin City Highway in Port Arthur
Kroozin Market No. 2, a convenience store with a fueling station, is under construction at 5305 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur, according to information from the city.
Kroozin Market No. 1 is located on Major Drive in Beaumont.
A view of the property with Twin City Highway to the left has the former Aaron’s rental in the background.
You Might Like
Texas Troopers increasing Spring Break enforcement; check out when & what’s being targeted
The Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement efforts as traffic picks up for spring break. Texas Highway... read more