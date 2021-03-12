March 12, 2021

  • 70°
(Mary Meaux/The News)

PHOTOS — See what’s coming next to Twin City Highway in Port Arthur

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Kroozin Market No. 2, a convenience store with a fueling station, is under construction at 5305 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur, according to information from the city.

Kroozin Market No. 1 is located on Major Drive in Beaumont.

A view of the property with Twin City Highway to the left has the former Aaron’s rental in the background.

(Mary Meaux/The News)

Print Article