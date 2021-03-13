Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 1-7
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual between March 1 and March 7:
- Zane McAdams, 28, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between March 1 to March 7:
March 1
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Wilson.
March 2
- Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Lillie.
March 3
- Threats were reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
March 4
- No reports.
March 5
- An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
March 6
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2500 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1300 block of Main.
March 7
- An assault was reported in the 700 block of Ave. C.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
