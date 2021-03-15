March 15, 2021

  • 77°

Threat of tornadoes this week in Southeast Texas

By PA News

Published 1:28 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

There is a threat for tornadoes — some strong — on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said the highest threat area is in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi. and Alabama.

“Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana are on the lowest end of a threat from tornadoes, as the threat increases further to our northeast,” Erickson said.

Print Article