Harris Joseph Dorsey Jr. died peacefully on Saturday March 13, in the presence of his family.

Harris was born June 4, 1935 in Port Neches, TX to Harris J. Dorsey Sr. and Olga (McBride) Dorsey.

Was an avid inventor with five of his inventions receiving patents.

Harris was an active member of his local community, serving on the Port Neches City council, Port Neches Rotary Club, and Port Neches Jaycees. Member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church and a Sir Knight in Knights of Columbus.

Harris is survived by his wife Colleen, his children Cara and David, son-in-law Larry Edmondson, daughter-in-law Carol Doty, grandchildren Sean, Taylor, Courtney, and Jacob, granddaughter-in-law Madelyn, and great-grandchildren Cooper, Luke, and Brooklyn, siblings Betty Coufal, Tommy, Ronnie, and Donnie Dorsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church or the Port Neches Knights of Columbus.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a rosary recited at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches with Reverend Shane Baxter officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.