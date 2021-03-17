Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 8 to March 14:
- Johnny Reyes, 40, public intoxication
- Michael Schexnider, 38, warrant other agency
- Anthony McGuire, 37, possession of a controlled substance
- Chealsi Borque, 31, warrant other agency/possession of a controlled substance
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:
March 8
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Harassment and terroristic threat of a family-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North 23rd Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Lawrence.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Tipps.
March 9
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
March 10
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
March 11
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of Atlanta.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Shelly.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer investigated an abandoned/ endangered child-criminal negligence in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another individual was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
March 12
- Forgery was reported in the 700 block of South Ninth Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
March 13
- A dog bite was reported in the 900 block of South 21st Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
- An assault by threat was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
March 14
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of South 21st Street.
