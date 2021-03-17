March 17, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 8 to March 14:

  • Johnny Reyes, 40, public intoxication
  • Michael Schexnider, 38, warrant other agency
  • Anthony McGuire, 37, possession of a controlled substance
  • Chealsi Borque, 31, warrant other agency/possession of a controlled substance

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:

March 8

  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Harassment and terroristic threat of a family-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3300 block of Lawrence.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3200 block of Tipps.

March 9

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

March 10

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • a person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Avenue H.

March 11

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of Atlanta.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Shelly.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer investigated an abandoned/ endangered child-criminal negligence in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another individual was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

March 12

  • Forgery was reported in the 700 block of South Ninth Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

March 13

  • A dog bite was reported in the 900 block of South 21st Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 200 block of North 24th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3300 block of Avenue D.
  • An assault by threat was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue D.

March 14

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of South 21st Street.
