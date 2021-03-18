Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 8-14
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual from March 8 to March 14:
- Ahstin Spearman, 22, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:
March 8
- No reports.
March 9
- An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
- An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of Magnolia.
March 10
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of 15th Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
March 11
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Drawhorn and Merriman.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
March 12
- No reports.
March 13
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.
March 14
- An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
You Might Like
PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team
The Port Neches-Groves girls soccer team was a defensive force during the regular season, racking up 16 shutouts. The team... read more