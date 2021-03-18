March 18, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 8-14

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individual from March 8 to March 14:

  • Ahstin Spearman, 22, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 8 to March 14:

March 8

  • No reports.

March 9

  • An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
  • An officer investigated a report of a stored/abandoned vehicle in the 700 block of Magnolia.

March 10

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of 15th Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

March 11

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Drawhorn and Merriman.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

March 12

  • No reports.

March 13

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 900 block of Montrose.

March 14

  • An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Johnson.
