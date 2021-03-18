Port Arthur warrant roundup leads to numerous arrests, including human trafficking suspect

A Port Arthur man suspected in the human trafficking of females under the age of 18 was arrested Thursday during a warrant roundup.

Fabbian Donta Scott, 23, of Port Arthur was taken into custody after what Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said was a lengthy investigation. Police are now working with other departments throughout Jefferson County in the elaborate operation.

Details of the investigation had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Office along with PAPD officers conducted a felony warrant roundup Wednesday and Thursday. Ten individuals were taken into custody, and another 20 are being sought.

Authorities also arrested Gregory Lynn Butaud, 62, and Timothy Craig Chretien, 32, on failure to comply with sex offender registration warrants.

One individual, Jarrel Jakeem Joseph, 25, has an active felony warrant and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Joseph is a black male, 6-feet, 2-inches in height and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“Jarrel is an individual who we would like to get off the street. He has an outstanding warrant right now, and there could be other warrants coming for him,” Hebert said.

Persons with information about Joseph’s whereabouts can call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. Tips that lead to the arrest and prosecution of wanted suspects are eligible for cash rewards.

Hebert thanked the public for the dozens of tips that lead to Monday’s arrest of Avery Luis Solis, 26, for February’s robbery and shooting at Econo Lodge.

PAPD and the U.S. Marshals Office, with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, took Solis into custody in the parking lot of the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

“There’s been a pretty extensive search for him. Mr. Solis was involved in was the aggravated robbery in the 4500 block of Highway 73, where a young woman was shot,” Hebert said. “She suffered a serious wound to her chest that she did recover from…and she is in stable condition. At the time, Mr. Solis had also been shot in this robbery at the hotel.”

Hebert said there are other individuals involved in the case but police believe Solis is the only one that fired a shot. The case remains under investigation.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said he was pleased with the job done to apprehend the wanted persons and there would be additional roundups in the future, adding “if you commit a crime in Port Arthur, we will arrest you.”

Other individuals arrested during the warrant sweep include:

Wakeisha Rene Williams, 31.

Kevin Silva, 24.

Alex George Delfierro, 28.

