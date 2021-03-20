PHOTOS — Bulldogs bounce back, defeat PNG on Friday
Nederland moved to 1-1 in district play after beating rival Port Neches-Groves 4-3 Friday at Nederland High School.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, scoring three runs in the first two innings and didn’t look back.
Though six innings, the Bulldogs had a 4-0 lead. The Indians’ bats heated up in the seventh, scoring three runs of their own, their comeback bid came up short.
The Bulldogs will play Galena Park next week in a two-game series, and PNG will play Crosby.
