Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has begun and so have many office pools and national contests.

Yet, there is still time to play and win $200 cash with the Port Arthur News.

Turn to page A6 and A7 in today’s edition for our bracket layout.

You need only predict results from the last 16 games, which is the Sweet 16 on, starting next week.

All entries must be turned into our office by 5 p.m. Tuesday (March 23) to be entered to win. We are located at 2349 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Only original newspaper entries will be accepted. No photocopies.

Not good at picking winners? Don’t worry. Just by entering, you are eligible for a $25 wildcard prize.