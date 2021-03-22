On February 27, 2021, Walter White Jr. was called home to receive his heavenly wings, while surrounded by his loving family.

Walter was born to the union of Delores Dupar-White and the late Walter White Sr.

He was a member of Lincoln High School Class of 1983.

Walter accepted Christ at an early age and fellowshipped at First Sixth Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Sr.

He is preceded in eternal rest by his father Walter White Sr., maternal & paternal grandparents, nephew Reggie Collier and best friend/cousin Joseph Dupar-Morgan.

Walter leaves to carry on his loving memories, his mother Delores Dupar-White, sister’s Juanita White-Collier (Michael), Margaret “Regina” White-Hinton (Jerry), daughter Devin Porterie (Timothy), son Brian Melonson, grandkids Bri’Nyah, Baylei, Christian, niece Shakisha White, nephews Corey Smith, Cameron Collier, aunts Linda Scott, Georgia McCurley, uncles Dr. LeRoy McCurley (Pamela), Robert White along with many cousins and friends. Special friend Jennifer Ramos.

Walter will truly be missed and forever live in our hearts.

Memorial Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church – 548 Abe Lincoln Ave, Port Arthur, TX.