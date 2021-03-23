Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

An autopsy has been performed on human remains found last week in a canal that runs adjacent to Motiva property.

Police said samples would be sent to a lab for further testing in an effort to identify the body.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said the department has received several inquires from individuals regarding missing persons, and investigators are following leads.

Hebert said officials, through the autopsy, still are trying to determine the race and age of the individual.

“This is a very fluid case. Detectives are running on every tip they get,” Hebert said.

Human remains were located at approximately 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Savannah Avenue.

The individual, believed to be a female, has identifying marks such as a cross tattoo on the left inner wrist, the world “love” tattooed in cursive writing on the right inner ring finger, “shh” tattooed on the right index finger and a series of stars on the right outer wrist.

Police are not saying if they believe foul play is a factor.

Due to the nature of the case, police are not commenting on who found the body, where in the canal she was found or what clothing she was wearing at the time she was located.

Investigators aren’t publicly speculating on how long the body had been in the water.

Anyone with information regarding the body or knowledge of a person with similar tattoos is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 409-833-8411.