Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Port Arthur Police said law enforcement and the Fire Marshal’s Office routinely inspect and cite the owners and employees for any violations found concerning game rooms.

On Wednesday, police said the most recent audit included the inspection of 14 game rooms in Port Arthur.

“Of those 14, eight were in violation and there was a total of 20 citations issued,” a PAPD statement read. “The Fire Marshall’s Office conducted 15 inspections and found eight violations.”

Authorities said Port Arthur has approximately 45 registered game rooms, with as few as four machines in some and others housing “upwards of 50.”

Each machine must have a registration sticker that costs the owner $400 per machine.

“Every owner and employee must be registered, which includes having a criminal background check completed,” according to the PAPD.

Those registrations must be renewed yearly and are done through the police department, building inspections and fire marshal’s office, police said.

City Ordinance governs the operation and enforcement of the game rooms and their employees.