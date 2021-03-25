Remembering Margie Jean Mearlon-Hill . . . The beautiful and vibrant spirit that was Margie Jean Mearlon-Hill left this earthly side on Monday, March 15, 2021.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Margie was born on December 4, 1941 as the first child of Herbert Anderson and Eddie Mae Williams-Mearlon in Jasper, Texas.

Margie was relocated with her family to Port Arthur, Texas at an early age.

In 1965, she married Fletcher Hill. Margie and Fletcher relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they became the proud parents of two sons, David Gerod and James Kelly.

Margie was a History and Social Studies teacher with PAISD at Lincoln High School and Franklin Junior High School.

She continued her career with the Milwaukee Independent School District for approximately thirty years as a teacher and Assistant Principal.

Margie was predeceased by her husband, her father, her mother, and her brother, James Paul Mearlon.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, David Hill (Michelle) and James Kelly Hill; sisters, Mary Dees, Minnie Melton (James) and Sandra Geter; brothers Gregory Mearlon (Judy) and DaRon Mearlon; Granddaughter, Cydnee Hill; Grandsons, Kyndahl Hill (Josi) and Garrett Hill; and a host of beloved nieces,

nephews, relatives and extended family who will remember her with profound love and admiration.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel – 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 12 p.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.