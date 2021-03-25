Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

A Memorial High School student has been suspended for what Port Arthur Independent School District officials said was the display of a BB gun on social media.

Kristyn Hunt Cathey, PAISD communications specialist, said the district was made aware of a video depicting a Memorial High student brandishing a BB gun in a posted social media video Thursday.

Cathey said she has not seen the video, but said superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie was made aware of it and called her to put out a statement to the community.

“It is no longer on social media from what we are being told,” Cathey said.

The student who made the video, along with other students, was located in the Memorial High School gym Thursday, Cathey said, and removed from campus.

The PAISD Police Department is investigating, and the student has been suspended pending further investigation.

Cathey said the student did not have the gun with him on campus Thursday when approached by authorities.

Administrators are not releasing the age or grade level of the suspect student.

Memorial high School serves students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

“Weapons, real or implied, are not allowed on any premise in PAISD,” Cathey said.