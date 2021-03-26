KATHIE DEASY – Let God be your guide through shipwrecked faith

First of all, let’s remind ourselves what Faith is to us and be encouraged to keep it active, positive and always replacing fear. Remember, don’t let fear in.

FAITH: “… leaning of the entire personality on God in absolute trust and confidence and having a clear conscience. Reading His Scriptures, daily.” My personal, favorite description of faith for this critical time in our world!

God encouraged Timothy to “hold fast to faith” and not lose confidence with a clear conscience, which would lead to “shipwreck of your faith.”

None of us want to be shipwrecked. A boat is a good example of how that process works. I endeavor to stop saying, “I’m Leaking” with a fear of sinking. You get my drift (pardon the pun)?

Stay in the boat with Jesus, like when the storm came up on the Sea of Galilee as He was crossing with the boat full of scared, screaming disciples.

Jesus was asleep at one end of the boat when they awakened Him, saying, “Lord, we’re all going to die!”

He rebuked the wind and the raging waves, saying, “peace be still.” It ceased and there came a calm.

If we stay in the boat with Jesus, (saved and filled with the Holy Spirit), any storm in or around us must cease and be calm within and without. Just like on the Sea of Galilee. Thank you, God. Luke 8:24 & 25 Amplified Bible

Are you leaking, possibly drained of your faith?

Remember our faith is BIGGER than a mustard seed, but it’s also OK to go back to a mustard seed faith and regroup, restore and regain our once eager, flaming faith that was once hungry for the scriptures and our new relationship with God.

It’s important to leave any erratic course and only our own ideas for our journey in life and jump in the boat with Jesus.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com