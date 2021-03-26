LETTER TO EDITOR — It’s safest to listen to legal police orders

Last Saturday scanning through the TV news there was a lady talking about George Floyd while showing pictures of 25 to 30 black men killed by police.

Remembering some of those stories it came to mind that back in grade school on my report card was one line that read “listen to and follow direction.”

It is my opinion that these men would still be alive, including Floyd, if only they would “listen and follow direction.”

When police give you a legal order, why argue with someone that has a gun, a nightstick and mace?

BLM should be “Better Listen Man.” If mothers and fathers teach that simple rule, there would be no more pictures to add to the collection.

Warren Grammer

Port Arthur