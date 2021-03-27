Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

A bullet fired from an unknown direction struck a Groves woman’s car, shattering the glass and going through her daughter’s jacket, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Tuesday shooting, Capt. Crystal Holmes said.

The Groves woman had just gotten off the short feeder road onto Texas 73 near 25th Street going toward FM 366 when the shooting took place.

No one was injured, though the bullet lodged in the woman’s car door.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.

Tips can be anonymous and could result in a cash reward.

