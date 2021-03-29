Late goal not enough for Bulldogs
The Nederland Bulldogs’ postseason ended Monday with a second-round 2-1 loss to Richmond Foster.
The Bulldogs’ lone goal came with 11 seconds left in the match off a header.
The Falcons went into halftime with a 1-0 lead and earned their second goal one minute into the second half.
Richmond Foster will go on to play the winner of Sharpstown and Crosby.
