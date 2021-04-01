Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 24-30
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 24 to March 30:
March 24
- Alfonso Solomon, 18, was arrested for failure to identify and failed to display driver license in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway on March 23.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale Avenue.
- A disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Pearl Avenue.
March 25
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (times three) was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 26
- Cedric Robinson Jr., 28, was arrested for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Lawndale Avenue.
March 27
- Joshua Cathey, 38, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the 4300 block of Taft Avenue.
- Arson was reported in the 2800 block of Azalea Lane.
- A theft was reported in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
- City code- possession or injection of certain prohibited substances was reported in the 3200 block of Charles Avenue.
March 28
- Courtney Scherry, 31, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 6100 block of Warren Street.
- Joshua Bergeron, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Patty Laderian, 23, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- James Haines, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
March 29
- Burton Bailey II, 50, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Vincent Drive.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 6800 block of 39th Street.
March 30
- Cameron Dorsey, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Main Avenue.
- Selltrena Trahan, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive
- Caleb Quinn, 21, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Canal Avenue.
- Jay Devillier, 23, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Ruth Steward, 33, was arrested for city code- possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A report for online impersonation was reported in the 3100 block of Charles Avenue.
- An assault/theft was reported in the 6300 block of Howe Street.
- An unwanted subject was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
You Might Like
VIDEO: Help ID man who burglarized Port Arthur restaurant & bar
Port Arthur Police Department investigators are asking for help identifying the person who burglarized a local bar last week. Detectives... read more