Port Arthur Police ID remains after body recovered from Alligator Bayou

Police have released the name of a man whose remains were found late last year in Alligator Bayou.

The deceased is identified as Joseph Lynn Ryals, a 74-year-old Port Arthur resident, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said.

Hebert said police believe there was no foul play involved in Ryals’ death.

The cause and manner of death are undetermined.

On Sept. 26, Ryals reportedly reached out to a friend and said his vehicle was broke down on Texas 73. The friend went to the location and was unable to find Ryals.

The next day, Sept. 27, the vehicle was located in the 1700 block of West Texas 73, but Ryals was not with it.

At that time police were called and a missing person report made, Hebert said.

On Oct. 2, police responded to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a possible body in the water at approximately 3:15 p.m.

An unidentified deceased person was located and removed from the water and the body was brought to the Jefferson County Morgue.

The man was considered a “John Doe” for some time until his identification was made.

Hebert said investigators have spoken with Ryals’ family and friends.