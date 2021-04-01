Our precious mother, Virgina Mary Powell, passed away peacefully while sleeping in her home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Born to Bernadette and Charles Allen Powell, she was a Port Arthur native who attended Abraham Lincoln High School in her youth.

She was a very loving mother who always put a smile on the faces of her children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her children Raegina (Taylor) Gant, Cameren Powell, and Carris Powell.

Virgina never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family member only.