Jefferson County Indictments: March 31-April 6

Indictments handed down this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from sexual assaults against children to drug charges.

Donald Ray Broussard Jr., 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.

Joseph Jamal Brown, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone (Delta 9-THC), for an incident that occurred Jan. 28, 2020.

Allen J. Bush, also known as Allen Jerome Bush, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.

Kammie Lynn Cheek, 19, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.

Donald Jean Cole, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.

Phillip Foutz, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Edrick Elijah Gross, also known as Edrick Gross, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Denarius D. Guillory, also known as Denarius Dartiz Guillory and Denarius Guillory, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

John Guillory III, also known as Reginald Tyler, John Guillory and Carl Tyler, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 4.

John Guillory III, also known as Reginald Tyler, John Guillory and Carl Tyler, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 3.

Harold Lloyd Como Jr., 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 4.

Kassie Lynn Kirbow, 36, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful carrying weapon on licensed premises for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.

Dylan Michael Smith, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Sept. 16.

Jason James Viator, also known as Jason Viator, 44, transient was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.

Grady Brian LeBlanc, also known as Grady Brian LeBlanc III, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 26.

Amy Michelle Mayo, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, or PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.

Oliver Norman, 70, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 8.

Raul Perez, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Keelyn Demichael Nelson Randolph, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 24.

Christopher Thomas Lackey, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Sept.25.

Yolanda Kyle Scott, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft –aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred one or around Jan. 1, 2018 to one or about May 31, 2019.

Ashley Joe Williams, Ashley J. Williams, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Nov. 14.

Jirou Zachere, 22, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.

Andrea Patterson Guin, 43, of Port Neches was indicted for felony theft-aggregation amounts for an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2017 to on or about Sept. 16, 2020.

Calvin Van Bolds, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.

Calvin Van Bolds, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 30.

Kirk Douglas Jones, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred April 25.

Kirk Douglas Jones, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred April 26.

Kirk Douglas Jones, 65, of Port Arthur was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred April 2, 2020.

Michael Wesley Holmes, 70, of Beaumont was indicted or sexual assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 16, 2018.

John Wayne Stone, 76, of Beaumont was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred on or about Aug. 22, 2019 to on or about Oct. 23, 2020.

Gregory Lynn Butaud, 62, of Port Arthur was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.

Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Oct. 16, 2012.

Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about June 24, 2009 to on or about June 24, 2012.

Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about Sept. 19, 2011 to on or about Sept. 19, 2012.

Mark Dewayne Brown, 38, of Groves was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred from on or about July 1, 2012 to on or about Nov. 2, 2012.

Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.

Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred May 10.

Lloyd Thomas Martin III, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for indecency with child for an incident that occurred May 10.

Chevis Jarone Smith, also known as Chevis Smith, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred April 23, 2019.

Chevis Jarone Smith, also known as Chevis Smith, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery (counterfeit) for an incident that occurred April 14, 2019.

Fabbian Donta Scott, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for trafficking of persons for an incident that occurred March 1.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.