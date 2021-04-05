Monday morning school bus crash includes injuries, troopers say
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Jefferson County on Monday morning.
The crash occurred near McDermitt and involves a school bus, according to Sgt. Stephanie Davis.
Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown, Davis said.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for stopped or slow moving traffic.
“This is an active crash scene and additional information will be released as details are confirmed,” Davis said.
