UPDATE: Troopers detail fatal wreck Monday that involved school bus; ID victim

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred near McDermitt Road and involved a Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District school bus.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates the school bus was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90 followed by Dodge minivan.

The driver of the school bus slowed to make a right turn onto McDermitt Road when it was rear-ended by the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge minivan was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett at the crash scene. DPS has identified the driver of the Dodge minivan as a 56-year-old David Eugene Strickler of Biloxi, Mississippi.

For an unknown reason, Strickler rear-ended a Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District school bus earlier on US 90 in Jefferson County.

All eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of US 90 have reopened to traffic.

This remains an ongoing crash investigation.

At this time, the driver remains entrapped inside the vehicle, authorities said at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of the crash, there were 11 students on the school bus.

After being medically evaluated at the scene, all students were transferred to another school bus and safely transported to school.

All information is preliminary as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.