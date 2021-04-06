Large hail, damaging winds and tornado concerns ahead

Weather watchers are expecting a line of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Some of these storms could be severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

Have a plan to receive weather warnings during the nighttime hours, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

The region with the highest risk for severe weather is central Louisiana and south central Louisiana.