Simon Escobedo Zamora, 78, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Simon was born on April 4, 1942 in Don Martin Coahuila, Mexico to parents Pedro Zamora Sr. and Eva Escobedo Zamora.

He lived in the Port Arthur area for many years and worked in construction as a pipefitter.

Simon loved to study and research history, especially tracing his family roots.

He enjoyed hiking, scuba diving, exercising in martial arts and boxing workouts.

Simon was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Zamora and Eva Zamora and his son Lorenzo Zamora.

Simon is survived by his wife, Maria Bautista Zamora of Port Arthur, his sons, Simon Lee Zamora of Silsbee, Genaro Zamora and his wife Nora of Groves, his daughters, Gloria Zamora and her husband, Enrique Carrillo of Los Angeles, CA, Tania Zamora and her husband, Osman Jiron of Port Arthur.

His 14 grandchildren are Jesse Zamora, Danny Zamora, Sabrina Zamora, Marysol Zamora, Jose L. Zamora, Jose J. Zamora, Ho’ano Au, Karina Medeiros, Chandler Davis, Maya Jiron, Roman Zamora, Ryan Zamora, Rafael Zamora and Diegito Farias. He had 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

He is also survived by his brothers, Gilberto Zamora, Jose Juan Zamora, Jesus Armando Zamora, Fransisco Javier Zamora, Pedro Zamora Jr., Efrain Zamora, and his sisters, Rosario Escareno, Susana Zamora and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home with Rev. Virgil Illa officiating.

Gathering of family and friends will begin at 4:00 PM until service time. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing.