Health department reports COVID deaths Wednesday for Nederland, Port Neches residents
The City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 related deaths in Nederland and Port Neches.
Authorities said Nederland victims include a White male between 60 and 65 years old and a Hispanic male between 65 and 70 years old.
The Port Neches resident was a Hispanic male between the age range of 50-55.
It has been determined these individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health department has reported 26 COVID-19 related deaths for Nederland and 12 for Port Neches.
