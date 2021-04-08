Christine Hill-Malveaux, 85, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this earthly life on Thursday March 24, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the home of her son Wilford Jr. (LaQuinta).

She was born on March 30, 1935 to the union of Clinton and Myrtle Lee Ford-Hill in Junction City, Arkansas.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons: Wilford Malveaux, Jr. (LaQuinta), David Malveaux, of Port Arthur, TX and Edward Malveaux of San Antonio, TX. Two Brothers: Lee Roy (Carieta) Hill, Sr. of Milwaukee, WI, and Billy Hill of Woodbridge, VA. Three sister–in-laws: Susan Hill of Port Arthur, Jackie Hill of Lawton, VA, and Betty Jo Hilstock of Port Arthur, TX. Close friend Mrs. Marcia Lynn Scott, special cousin Georgetta Dawkins-Waters of Crossett, Arkansas and a host of relative and friends.

Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9am until service time. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.