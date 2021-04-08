Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 29-April 4

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 29 to April 4:

Misrain Gonzalez, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle

Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, burglary of a vehicle

Luis Alonzo, 23, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)

Elijah Rodriguez, 19, burglary of a vehicle and other agency warrant(s)

Austin Wilson, 38, public intoxication

George Phillips, 34, driving while intoxicated

John Redumis, 24, assault and interference with emergency telephone call

Timmy Comeaux, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Oswaldo Jimenez, 27, driving while intoxicated

Gretchen Butler, 30, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 29 to April 4:

March 29

All were arrested in the intersection of South First Street and Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Green Oaks Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported the 2900 block of Merriman Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported and the 1600 block of Vincent Place.

Criminal trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Washington Street.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Castle Circle.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

March 30

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Nall Street.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Heisler Street.

March 31

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Matterhorn Drive.

April 1

A person was arrested for assault and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.

April 2

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Eighth Street.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg Lane.

April 3

Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

April 4

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Merriman Street.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of FM 366.

Officer investigated a report of information in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.