RELIGION BRIEFS: ‘Happy Hour Bible Study’ planned, drive-thru pantry scheduled

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., will host a 10:30 a.m. service Sunday titled “Get Out of Your Comfort Zone.” Masks are worn and available. Social distancing guidelines are in place.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Sunday School Superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson.For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., continues the teaching series Prospering God’s Way through a Pandemic Plague during the 11 a.m. Sunday worship service brought by Director of Evangelism and Counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

