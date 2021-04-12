PHOTO GALLERY — New Nederland High will mold graduates into “difference makers”

NEDERLAND — Sullivan Spell has been attending Nederland Independent School District facilities since she was a kindergartner.

She’s always carried a great amount of pride for her hometown and schools, joking Monday morning, “if you know the Spells, you know that is true.”

The 18-year-old is a senior at Nederland High and student body president.

Although her many-year run as a student in the NISD is weeks away from concluding, she spent Monday morning addressing education and community leaders at the site where a new Nederland High School will be constructed — slated to open for the 2023-24 school year.

“When the bond passed, I was so proud of our city for showing they care so much about our future and our children’s futures,” Spell said. “I would like to raise my family here. Nederland holds so many memories for so many people at this high school, and I can’t wait to see what the new school has in store.”

Spell was one of five speakers to address a crowd of approximately 75 celebrating the groundbreaking for a new Nederland High School.

Read more about the new high school’s design and projected impact here.

Principal Natalie Gomez said public education has transformed, adding educators are “so thankful” the community has recognized NISD’s need to transform its learning environments to support faculty, students and staff.

“This process has been eye-opening, and more importantly, promising and reassuring that we are developing something that is innovative and will serve our students for many years to come,” Gomez said.

Superintendent Dr. Stuart Kieschnick said it doesn’t get much better than days like Monday.

The three-decade education veteran has lived in Nederland all his life, and the people make it the only place he wants to be.

“We’re here to raise the young children who come through our doors at age 3 or 4 and walk out at age 18 or 19 by molding, inspiring and shaping them into solid, educated and moral citizens,” Kieschnick said.

He wants students who can become difference makers, adding that is only accomplished with backbone and education.

“Today is about vision and good things,” he said. “Today is about carrying the Bulldog tradition on, continuing into the 21st century and beginning to look into the 22nd century.”