Assaults & robberies lowlight last week’s indictments in Jefferson County

Assaults and robberies topped last week’s list of indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Indictments handed down April 7 by a Jefferson County grand jury:

Linton Arceneaux, also known as Linton Roshond Arceneaux and Linton Roshone Arceneaux, 41, transient, was indicted for sexual assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 5.

Thomas Brigance Baker, 45, of Nederland was indicted for terroristic threat against peace officer/judge for an incident that occurred Jan. 4.

Brandon Julius Bell, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Jan. 20.

Ray Ezel Brown Jr., 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Oct. 18.

George Broussard, also known as Justin Broussard, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 20.

Franklin Claude Butler, 37, of Orange was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 11.

Gretchen Suzanne Butler, 30, of Nederland was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Oct. 24.

Zachary Irvin Cagle, 28, of Nederland was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Nov. 8.

Kerry E. Campbell, 43, of Rosharon, Texas was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 11.

Brent Bryan Brooks, 37, of Houston was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 11.

Danielle Chaunte Chratain, 34, of Port Arthur as indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

Devien Cohea, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.

Devien Cohea, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Devien Cohea, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Devien Cohea, 17, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Benjamin Jacob Crum, 28, of Nederland was indicted for felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Benjamin Jacob Crum, 28, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Nov. 19.

Cydney James Dorsey, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Cydney James Dorsey, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Daniel Eugene Dunnam, also known as Danny Dunnam, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.

Jason Dominique Fernandez, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Harold Dean Fontenot, 61, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 13.

Shelia Marie Fusilier, 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Nikki D. Gary, 39, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 24.

Israel Galvan, 28, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 29, 2019.

Reginald Freddy Crosson, also known as Reginald Freddie Crosson, 32, of Orange was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 5.

Jermone Harris, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Jeremy Lee Jackson, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault-family violence for an incident that occurred Jan. 9.

Charles Robert Knatt, 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 21.

Maurice Kinlaw, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault on a peace officer for a incident that occurred Dec. 25.

Brad Wesley Latimer, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 10.

Ronnie Dean Lewis, 28, of Houston was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred Dec. 16.

Elijah Godgoues Lucien, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Elijah Godgoues Lucien, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 22.

Cody Wayne McCarrell, 43, of Port Neches was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Isaac Jerald Martin, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred May 30.

Tracy Deante Oliver, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a security officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.

Anthony Paul Petry, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred Nov. 22.

Charles Robert Knatt, 20, of Humble was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred March 15.

Christopher Lionel Thomas Jr., 19, of Port Arthur was indicted for cruelty to animals for an incident that occurred Feb. 28.

Roman Gomez Trosclair, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 18.

Israel Lara, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 18.

Braxton Elroy Socia, 48, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.

Braxton Elroy Socia, 48, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.

Braxton Elroy Socia, 48, of Groves was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred March 3, 2020.

Blake Alan Stephson, 31, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Caleb Ray Thomas, 24, of Lumberton was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred July 4.

Rodney Shawn Thomas, also known as Ricky Shawn Thomas and Rickey Shawn Thomas, 40, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 30.

Richard Edward Vasquez, 50, of Groves was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Feb. 21.

Joseph Lee Williams, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 25.

Timothy Dwayne Walker, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Queenasia Miracle Jones Walker, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 17.

Michael Terrence Wiley, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Dec. 9.

Kendrick Jamal Williams, also known as Centrick Gamble Williams and Kevin Williams, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Nov. 20.

Tyrus Jermain Williams, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 17.

Tyrus Jermain Williams, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 14.

Tyrus Jermain Williams, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Tyrus Jermain Williams, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.

Tyrus Jermain Williams, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.